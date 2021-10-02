Skyridge girls soccer earns first-round bye

Connect with us

The Skyridge girls soccer team finished second in the Region 4 standings and at No. 5 in the final RPI rankings. As a result, the Falcons get a bye in the first round of the 6A state tournament, to be played on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 12, Skyridge (10-5-0) will host the winner of No. 12 Kearns (11-5-0) and No. 21 Copper Hills (5-11-0) at 4 p.m. The quarterfinals are scheduled for home sites on Oct. 14.

Sept. 21American Fork 4, Skyridge 0

The Falcons surrendered a pair of goals in each half to the Cavemen and never found the target themselves after posting a thrilling victory at home over the same squad earlier in the season. 

Sept. 23Skyridge 4Corner Canyon 3

The Falcons earned a 2-0 advantage by the break and scored twice more in the second half, but they also yielded three goals to the visitors in the second period to make it a narrow victory.

Freshman forward Kalena Bellini hit the net twice to give her team a big boost. Junior midfielder Megan Hanson and senior forward Olivia Barlow tallied the other points for the home school.

Sept. 30Lone Peak 2, Skyridge 0

The Falcons were blanked by the top-ranked Knights to finish out the regular season solidly in second place in Region 4, two games ahead of No. 4 Pleasant Grove and No. 11 Corner Canyon, who tied for third.

