Skyridge girls tennis team earns second straight 6A title in dramatic fashion



The result was in doubt for much of the second day of the 6A state tournament at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City today (Oct. 2).

The Skyridge High School girls tennis team advanced everyone to the semifinals on Saturday morning, but the first and second singles players did not advance to the finals and the third singles player had to settle for the runner-up spot.

Not to worry. The twin Johnson-Sperry pairings came through in the doubles competition, winning the bracket titles and giving the Falcons enough points to edge Layton 20-16 for a second consecutive state gold trophy.

