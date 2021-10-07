Halloween and Fall Time Activities guide

Michelynne Webster | Lehi Free Press



Family Fright Night at the Lehi Library on Oct. 8

Tickets for this event are available at the Lehi library starting Oct.1. “A fun family activity, geared for children ages three to twelve. You must have a Lehi Library card to register. Everyone needs a ticket,” said Linda Scadden, Lehi Library Programs Director. Costumes are welcome. This is a free event, with threesessions starting at 4:00, 5:30, or 7:00 p.m. to include a variety of activities.

Lehi Legacy Center and City Hall: 5:00-8:00 p.m.

According to the Lehi City website, there will be the annual Halloween Extravaganza. This will take place the Friday before Halloween. The event will begin at the Lehi Legacy Center, continuing with a stroll upon a mysterious path to the City Offices, returning to the Legacy Center. More information on the event, and a coloring contest at: lehi-ut.gov. The coloring contest is opening on Oct. 1. Downloadable pictures are available from the website or available for pick up at the Legacy Center. Return pictures the Wednesday before the party by 7 p.m. Prizes to be awarded for coloring contest winners.

Evans Family Farm

Located at 2600 Main St, Lehi. A family farm, quaintly nestled within the local area, providing that farm-fun amidst our Lehi town. The best resource for information is Evans Family Farm – via Facebook and Twitter. Bring the kiddos for some pumpkin patch, corn-mazing fun.

Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgivingpoint.org has information on a variety of activities and admission for multiple events taking place. The Scarecrow festival is Oct.11- Oct.16 in the Ashton Gardens. Enjoy the beautiful gardens and creative scarecrows throughout. They will have outdoor gaming, music and food will be available at concessions. Thanksgiving Point offers events for different age ranges. Please be sure to check the website for any possible updates at thanksgivingpoint.org

Burgess Orchards 627 Alpine Hwy, Alpine

You don’t have to get your peaches from Georgia, you can get them in Utah.

Peaches, ice cream, and apple pie sundaes. Cider-making for large groups. Grab friends and make some homemade apple cider, and memories that will leave a good taste in your mouth. Burgessorchards.net

HEW HAW Farms

This farm has an array of outdoor activities including a Giant Pumpkin weighing over 2,000 lbs. You may have to see it, to believe it! More information is on their website, www.heehawfarms.com. Tickets available online or Hee Haw Farms, 95 S 2000 W, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062.