Lehi Free Press announces launch of weekly e-newsletter

Published

8 hours ago

on

The Lehi Free Press is committed to serving the Lehi community for many years to come. In addition to the weekly printed newspaper, the online local news site (LehiPointe.com) has grown to become another reliable source of news for our community. We have received much positive feedback from readers and are encouraged by the comments on our stories. 

The Lehi Free Press Facebook presence is also a popular source of information for the Lehi community, and we are thrilled by the activity we see there. 

In our continuing effort to seek out additional ways to report on what matters to Lehi, we are excited to announce the recent launch of the Lehi Free Press weekly newsletter! Each week we select our top stories and send them to email subscribers. Our aim is to provide a welcome and efficient way to stay up to date on Lehi’s important happenings. 

Subscribing to the Lehi Free Press Weekly Newsletter is as easy as heading to LehiPointe.com and selecting the Subscribe to the Newsletter link in the dropdown menu on the upper left of the page. 

An annual subscription to the newsletter is less than 11¢ per day, or $40 per year. For those who wish to be billed monthly, that also is an option at $3.99 per month. 

We are excited to provide this new service to our readers, and hope that through our efforts, more people can enjoy all that our community has to offer.

