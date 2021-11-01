UVU Fall Enrollment Tops 41,000 Students



OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University (UVU) continues to educate more Utahns than any other higher education institution in the state, with the student headcount for fall 2021 increasing slightly to 41,262 total students. The strong fall enrollment follows the school’s largest graduating class in 2021.

“UVU continues to be a place where students from all walks of life can achieve their academic goals and positively contribute to our state,” said Astrid S. Tuminez, president of UVU. “We believe every individual has unlimited potential and deserves the transforming benefits of a high-quality education.”

As part of the university’s commitment to providing students with a flexible, affordable, and accessible education, UVU’s fall enrollment includes the highest number of female students and Black and African American students in its history. The university also continues to enroll large numbers of concurrent enrollment students, returning students, and graduate students year over year.

In addition, the university’s digital transformation strategies accelerated its ability to offer accessible and flexible classes to its students. This fall, 50% of instruction is delivered face-to-face and 29.5% online, with the remaining 20.5% delivered through hybrid (online and face-to-face), live interactive, and livestreaming formats.

“We take a personalized approach at UVU that includes small class sizes, specialized resources and advising, and digital tools such as our new student app,” said Wayne Vaught, provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at UVU. “Many of our students work full time or part time while going to school. Our programs are designed so the students can adapt them to their needs, allowing them to succeed and reach their academic goals.”