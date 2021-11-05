Lehi-area volleyball teams play Friday

Both the Skyridge and Lehi volleyball teams are still alive in their respective state tournaments after the first day’s action was completed on Thursday (Nov. 4).

Lehi started out the day with a match against #10 Salem Hills in the second round of the 5A playoffs. It was a well-contested match, but the Skyhawks eventually prevailed 3-1 with scores of 25-15, 27-25, 15-25, 25-11.

That dropped the #7 Pioneers into the consolation bracket, where they faced off against #15 Park City. The match was as tight as Lehi Coach Kolton Rader predicted, but the Pioneershung on for a 3-1 victory 25-19, 26-24, 24-26, 25-20.

Lehi (19-10) advances to play in the consolation semifinals on Friday against #11 Viewmont (18-12). The match is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Court 3 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. The winner will play for 6th/8th place at 1 p.m. on Court 4.

The 6A teams took the court for the evening session. In the second-round game, the #5 Falcons took on #12 Corner Canyon and dominated in three of the four sets, winning 3-1 with scores of 25-12, 25-11, 23-25, 25-11.

In the quarterfinal match, the opponent was #4 Pleasant Grove, another Region 4 foe. It was a hard-fought contest, but the Vikings won 3-1 by 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-15.

That moves Skyridge into the one-loss semifinals, where the Falcons (20-11) will take on #9 Bingham (19-14) Friday at 11:30 a.m. on Court 1. The winner will play in the 5th/7th place match at 1 p.m. on Court 2.