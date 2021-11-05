Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge football advance to semifinals

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area volleyball teams play Friday

Lehi Sports

“Charlie's Angels” 1978, 79, 80 Lehi Girls Basketball State Champs gather for reunion

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge football teams advance to quarterfinals

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area volleyball teams get first-round byes

Lehi Sports

Lehi’s McMullin wins 5A XC championship

Lehi Sports

Lehi mountain biking teams earn first and third in Division 1

Lehi Sports

Second-round matchups set for Lehi-area football teams

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer caps great season with silver trophy

Lehi Sports

Lehi girls soccer rides OT victory to finals

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge football advance to semifinals

Published

4 hours ago

on

The Skyridge and Lehi football teams both won their quarterfinal games tonight (Nov. 5) to earn the right to play in the semifinal round of their respective state tournaments next week at the University of Utah.

The #3 Falcons (11-1) again thrashed an overmatched opponent as they defeated #6 Farmington 52-7. Skyridge now gets another familiar foe in #2 Lone Peak (8-2) on Friday (Nov. 12) with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Knights eliminated the Falcons in the semifinals a year ago.The Falcons won the regular-season tilt this year 14-9.

The #7 Pioneers got an outstanding effort from their defense and once again rode the foot of senior kicker Zane Goodrich to a huge 23-13 upset victory over #2 Timpview on their field.

Lehi (9-3) now takes on #3 Stansbury (10-2) on Thursday (Nov. 11) at 2:30 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Stallions defeated #22 East 21-7 in today’s contest.

Be sure to check out the full game stories and photos in next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *