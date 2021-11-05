Lehi and Skyridge football advance to semifinals

The Skyridge and Lehi football teams both won their quarterfinal games tonight (Nov. 5) to earn the right to play in the semifinal round of their respective state tournaments next week at the University of Utah.

The #3 Falcons (11-1) again thrashed an overmatched opponent as they defeated #6 Farmington 52-7. Skyridge now gets another familiar foe in #2 Lone Peak (8-2) on Friday (Nov. 12) with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Knights eliminated the Falcons in the semifinals a year ago.The Falcons won the regular-season tilt this year 14-9.

The #7 Pioneers got an outstanding effort from their defense and once again rode the foot of senior kicker Zane Goodrich to a huge 23-13 upset victory over #2 Timpview on their field.

Lehi (9-3) now takes on #3 Stansbury (10-2) on Thursday (Nov. 11) at 2:30 p.m. at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Stallions defeated #22 East 21-7 in today’s contest.

