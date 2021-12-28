Falcons swim well in district meet

The Skyridge swim team placed third in the boys events andfifth in the girls division in the 10-team Alpine DistrictInvitational on Dec. 17 at the Lehi Legacy Aquatic Center.

Lone Peak was the runaway winner in the girls team standings, but on the boys side, Pleasant Grove edged American Fork by a single point.

The Skyridge 200-yard medley relay teams each took silver with Dani Cannon, Jayde Matthews, Kate Pollman and Katelyn Andrist on the girls squad and Spencer Stowers, Nate Moir, Taylor Brown and Wade Ogden swimming for the boys team.

Andrist won gold in the 200-yard freestyle race by just out-touching a Knight but triumphed in the 500 free by more than 15 seconds. Ogden earned bronze in the 200-yard individual medley. Cannon was a close second in the 100-yard freestyleand the 100-yard backstroke.

Moir got third in a photo finish in the boys 500 free. Stowers earned silver in the 100 back while Ogden finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The Falcon boys finished fourth in both freestyle relay races. In the 200-yard event, the swimmers were Mason Hemmert, Lincoln Burr, Skyler Taylor and Ogden. The 400-yard squad included Hemmert, Tyler Gibby, Nathan Wright and Moir.