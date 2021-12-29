Pioneer swimmers earn accolades in district meet

The Lehi swim team placed sixth in the boys division and seventh in the girls events in the 10-team Alpine District Invitational on Dec. 17 at the Lehi Legacy Aquatic Center. The combined team was sixth overall.

Lone Peak was the overwhelming winner in the girls team standings, but there was a tight competition for the top spot onthe boys side. Pleasant Grove topped American Fork by a single point.

“We had a great meet this weekend,” said Pioneer Coach Alec Huff. “We had some good swims, but more importantly, it was a good indicator for us going into the Christmas break on what we can work on and improve for the region and state championshipsin February.”

Junior Bryce Broadhead captured the gold in both the 200-yardfreestyle and 100-yard backstroke by comfortable margins and thus earned the designation of Junior Men’s Athlete of the Meet.

Junior Bridger Smith produced his first sub-minute time in the 100-yard breaststroke and won the event by almost six seconds.He also got silver in the 200-yard individual medley.

The boys 200-yard medley relay and 400 free relay teams both finished first with Andrew Pulham, Smith, Broadhead and Tanner Bergstrom in shuffled order for the two events.

Sophomoe Sydney Zurmely got the silver medal by a fingernailin the 100 breaststroke with senior and team captain Madelyn Wilkinson placing sixth close behind.

Sophomore Addi Zobrist finished sixth in a stacked field in the 100 free, while the girls 200 free relay team of Zurmely, Liesel Ford, Jana Patlan and Zobrist dropped time from their previous best mark to edge them back into the state relay qualificationbracket.

The Pioneer girls got bronze in the 200 medley relay with Zurmely, Wilkinson, Zobrist and Rilynn Smith.