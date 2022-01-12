Alpine School District temporarily suspends in-person school citing COVID-19

Notice sent to ASD parents:

Dear Parents,

Due to the recent spike in positive cases of COVID-19 and significant student and staff absenteeism, Alpine School District schools will move to at-home learning on Friday, January 14, and Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The adjusted schedule will provide an opportunity to minimize the substantial spread among students and employees. Face-to-face learning will resume on Wednesday, January 19. All schools will be closed for in-person learning on

Friday, January 14 (at-home learning)

Monday, January 17 (MLK, Jr. Holiday)

Tuesday, January 18 (at-home learning)

Expectations for at-home learning:

Teachers and teaching assistants will work from home and utilize email, Canvas, Google Classroom, or other means of communication to provide learning opportunities for students.

All facilities will be sanitized during this emergency at-home learning period and prepared for the return to face-to-face learning next Wednesday.

The nutrition services team will work with school administrators to meet the nutritional needs of students at their school.

UHSAA activities will continue as scheduled. Games and practices will be determined and communicated by the school administration. We highly recommend masks and social distancing for those in attendance.

We can all help reduce the spread by following the guidelines outlined on the Return to Learn webpage. We appreciate your support and efforts to help our students, employees, families, and school communities.

Sincerely,

Alpine School District