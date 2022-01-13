Connect with us

Education

Doug Webb named Principal of the Year

Education

Alpine School District temporarily suspends in-person school citing COVID-19

Education

Alpine School District board begins 2022 bond talks

Education

Lehi High School announces Sterling Scholars

Education

Lehi elementaries see 500 student enrollment jump

Education

UVU Woodbury School of Business, Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine partner to offer dual degree program

Education

Alpine School District looking to improve racial equity in schools

Education

New Viewpoint library needs donations to fill shelves

Education

Construction complete on Lehi High School rebuild

Education

Liberty Hills Elementary recognized nationally as a School of Excellence

Education

Doug Webb named Principal of the Year

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Utah Association of Secondary School Principals (UASSP) has named Lehi High School’s Doug Webb Principal of the Year. Webb was surprised on Tuesday, Jan. 11, by faculty, staff, students and representatives from the UASSP with the awardpresentation.

Parents, former and current students and co-workers congratulated Webb on social media when his win was announced. “Congratulations to Principal Webb! He is such a wonderful man. He loves the kids, and it shows,” wrote MerideeClements.

The UASSP selects one high school principal and one middle school principal for Principal of the Year from Utah, and they are entered into the national competition. The mission of the UASSP is to recognize, promote and enhance the leadership of Utah’s secondary school administrators.

Doug Webb was named Administrator of the Year by Alpine School District in May 2020. His steady leadership has guided Lehi High School through a total rebuild during a global pandemic. Webb became principal at LHS in 2017 after five years as principal at Oak Canyon Junior High in Lindon. 

Webb’s appointment was a dream come true since he and his wife Alexa both graduated from Lehi High School and his children attend there as well. Webb says he “bleeds purple” and his deep love and understanding for the Lehi community is evident.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright © 2021 Point Publishing. Serving all Lehi neighborhoods including: Kiln | Traverse Mountain | The Exchange | Holbrook Farms | Main Street | Cold Spring Ranch