Millward wins again at Richardson Memorial

The Skyridge boys wrestling team competed at the Richardson Memorial Varsity Tournament at Box Elder High School on Jan. 7-8 and finished 15th in a field of 22 teams.

Westlake was the overall winner with 203.5 points, followed by Morgan (192.0) and Mountain Crest (181.0). The Falcons scored 58 points and finished behind Malad (65.5) and ahead of Weber (51.0).

Skyridge defending state champion Josh Millward (26-3) received a bye in the first round because of his high seed and went on to win four straight matches to capture the bracket titleand earn 32 points towards the team total.

He defeated Isaac Lewis of Corner Canyon (1:11), Gabriel Mabin of Syracuse (0:53), Isaac Orrock of Murray (1:08) and Jarron Campbell of Morgan (0:57) respectively, all of them by first-period pins at the times indicated.

Here are the results for the other Falcon competitors:• At 113, Nate Terrazas won by 8-3 decision over Drew Derrick (Woods Cross) in consolation round 3 to earn 2.0 team points.• At 120, Easton Josie lost his two contested matches.• At 126, Tyler Rex won by forfeit over Koen Musselman (Fremont) in championship round 2 and later won by 10-9 decision over JC Warnick (Davis) in consolation round 4 to contribute 7.0 team points.• At 132, Ryan Reay won by 10-4 decision over Zo Sua (Highland UT) in championship round 1 to earn 2.0 team points.• At 138, Rhett Collins lost both of his contested bouts.• At 144, Dodge Collins and Connor Rex both competed but didn’t win any matches.• At 150, Billy Ferguson won by 11-6 decision over Juan Ramirez (South Summit) in consolation round 2 and then earned another decision 5-0 over McKell Merritt (Star Valley ID) in consolation round 3.• At 157, Nicholas Suzscun was pinned in both of his contested bouts.• At 175, Matt Taylor lost his two wrestled matches.• At 190, Jaxon Robson finished fifth and scored 15.0 team points. In championship round 2, he won by 7-4 decision over Logan Gailey (Westlake). In consolation round 4, he won by fall at 1:57 over Max Neville (Davis) and then won by 5-3 decision over Andrew Belles (Mountain Crest). In the placement match, he pinned Luke Sidwell (Highland) at 2:07.• At 215, Rocky Nelson lost both of his contested bouts.