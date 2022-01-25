Lehi gets a Wingstop

Lehi, the home of many fried chicken and pizza places now has a Wingstop. The buffalo-style chicken wing restaurant got its start in Garland, Texas in 1994, and quickly expanded into the southeastern United States. The national chain now has over 1,500 locations including its newest one in Traverse Mountain.

The restaurant boasts a simple but flavorful menu. Diners can choose between traditional bone-in wings, boneless wings or the new boneless thighs. The chicken can be tossed in a plethora of sauces from spicy to hot to sweet:

Spicy Korean

Hickory Smoked BBQ

Atomic

Original Hot

Lemon Pepper

Mango Habanero

Cajun

Hawaiian

Garlic Parmesan

Mild

Louisiana Rub

To go along with the chicken, guests can add fresh cut Idaho fries that are perfectly cooked and topped with a sweet and salty seasoning. Other french fry choices include cheese fries, voodoo fries with jalapeño cheese and Cajun seasoning, and buffalo ranch fries. Side dishes include, Cajun fried corn, veggie sticks or freshly baked rolls.

Don’t forget the side of ranch to dip!

The prices are a bit spendy, but the chain offers discount Mondays and Tuesdays with 70 cent boneless wings.

Give the new restaurant a try. It’s located at 3601 N Digital Dr. across from McDonalds.