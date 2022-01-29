Falcon grapplers win six at 6A Duals

The Skyridge boys wrestling team competed at the 6A Dual State Championships at American Fork High School on Jan. 21-22 and finished with a 6-3 record.

On the first day, the Falcons lost to Davis 39-30, beat PG/Riverton 55-15 and Copper Hills 54-28, lost to Layton 63-13 and defeated Granger 46-21 in Pool B. On Saturday they topped Farmington 57-16, Clearfield 54-30 and West Jordan 57-18 in the Silver bracket. The team is now 16-12 in duals on the year.

The Skyridge defending state champion, senior Josh Millward, again went undefeated in the 150 weight class with one opponent at 157 and has pushed his record for the season to 41-3. According to Coach Lyle Mangum, 35 of those victories have been by fall.

Here are the results for the weekend of the other Falcon competitors:• At 106, Erol Yellowhair lost just once by decision and finished 8-1.• At 113, Nate Terrazas went 5-4.• At 120, Brayden Jacobson went 3-2 and Nikolas Jepperson was 2-3 with one match at 126.• At 126, Tyler Rex finished 4-5 with one match at 132. • At 132, Ryan Reay went 4-3.• At 138, Kyle Bohrer went 3-5 with two bouts at 144.• At 144, Rhett Collins went 6-4 with three matches at 138.• At 157, Billy Ferguson finished 7-2.• At 165, Cael Miller was 1-6.• At 175, Carlos Uyema went 2-1 and Omar Rodriguez was 2-2.• At 190, Jaxon Robson lost once by fall and finished 8-1 with three matches at 215. Matt Taylor lost one decision and tallied 4-1 with two bouts at 215.• At 285, Rocky Nelson was 2-0 with one match at 215. Malachi Bentley was 0-2.