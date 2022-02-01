Pioneer girls hoops win big on the road

The Lehi girls basketball team ran away with a 69-37 victory at Alta Thursday night to maintain their top overall 5A RPI ranking with a record of 14-4.

Both teams started out a bit on the slow side as the Pioneers were up just 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. However, they exploded for 32 points in the second period while giving up just 10 and earned a 30-21 advantage in the second half as well to cruise to the victory.

Senior wing Maci Wall led the effort with 24 points, shooting 11-of-16 (69%) from the field and gathering five rebounds.

Senior wing Jamisyn Heaton also shot a high percentage overall but was especially effective from distance, sinking 5-of-8 (63%) treys among her 19 points to go with three boards, four assists and a couple of steals.

Senior wing Tara Smith added nine points with seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, a block and two deflections for an effective floor game.

Sophomore guard Addy Scrivner tallied three steals and three deflections while senior guard Savannah Jones had three steals and two assists. Senior guard Brooklyn Wiltbank made three assists.

“Our game at Alta went great,” said Lehi Coach Sean Seastrand. “We simply played really well. We hit 10 threes as a team to open our offense up a bit and really shared the ball well.

“We had 24 assists for the night,” the coach continued. “Sammi Love had seven assists and seven points and played a great game. Our defense collectively was really good as well.”

The Pioneers host Jordan Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.