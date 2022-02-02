Skyridge girls hoops go 1-1 in region games

The Skyridge girls basketball team bowed to Pleasant Grove at home but rebounded with a big win over American Fork last week.

Jan. 25: Pleasant Grove 58, Skyridge 48

In a competitive matchup between two of the top 10 teams in the 6A RPI, it was the Vikings who came out on top to hand the Falcons a tough region loss.

Skyridge’s energetic play during the first quarter produced a two-point lead to end the period but it wasn’t enough to outlast the strong Viking performance. The visitors earned a 51-39 edge the rest of the way.

Falcon senior guard Teagan Gray showed an aggressive presence both offensively and defensively as she led the team with 14 total points including four triples. She totaled three rebounds, three assists and four steals for the game.

Freshman guard Bella Sika also dominated the court with 13 total points, two rebounds and three steals. Junior post Donya Perkins and sophomore guard Cambree Blackham both showed good leadership and hustle as they pressured the Vikings offense throughout the game.

Blackham finished with six points, three boards, three assists, four steals and four deflections in a good overall floor game.

Senior guard KJ Gotberg had a strong defensive performance and collected four rebounds and made one block. Sophomore guard Shae Toole grabbed five boards.

Skyridge head coach Shaylee Nielsen said, “We struggled offensively but our defensive play really came through tonight.”

Jan. 28: Skyridge 57, American Fork 38

This was a big region win for the Falcons who held American Fork to single-digit scoring in the first three quarters. Skyridge led 15-6 after the first, 32-12 at the end of the half and 47-16 heading into the final period. The Cavemen made a late run, but they were too far behind by then to catch up.

Gray and Blackham led the team in scoring with 11 points eachincluding three triples for Gray. Gotberg scored eight points followed by junior guard Abby Hymas finishing the game with six points.

The Falcons start the second round of Region 4 play as they host Westlake on Feb. 4 with varsity game time at 5:15 p.m.for the girls followed by the boys at 7 p.m.