Lehi players accept athletic offers

Seven Lehi High School athletes will be continuing their playing careers at the next level after making commitments on the mid-year national signing day Feb. 2.

Cross-country 5A state champion Jefferson McMullin has accepted a full scholarship to Brigham Young University in Track and Field. “Jefferson went undefeated through all of October and November during the 2021 Cross Country season,” said Coach Chris Dorton.

“During those months, Jefferson won the Utah 5A state championship along with claiming the title at the Nike Cross Country Southwest Regional Championships in Arizona, becoming one of only three Utah athletes to ever win that race in its history.

“He concluded his postseason accolades by breaking the course record on the Footlocker West Regional course in Walnut,California prior to finishing 18th at the Footlocker National High School Cross Country Finals in San Diego, California,” the coach continued.

“This result made Jefferson the top finisher from Lehi High School to ever compete at the national meet. While doing all this he was able to maintain a 4.0 GPA and become the Sterling Scholar for Math,” Dorton said.

Offensive lineman Teague Andersen has signed with Utah StateUniversity for a full scholarship in football. “We are excited to see Teague play so close to home at Utah State,” said Coach Ed Larson. “Teague was the anchor of our offensive line. He set the standard for play and toughness for that group and our entire offense. We will deeply miss him but look forward to watching him make the same impact at Utah State.”

Defensive back River Moore accepted a full football scholarship at Utah Technical University (formerly Dixie State).

“River has been a tremendous addition to our team this year,” Larson said. “He had a record-setting performance in the championship game with three interceptions. He has an infectious smile and presence that we will miss. All our best to him at Dixie State.”

Defensive lineman Helaman Ofahengaue will join the University of Utah football program as a Preferred Walk On. “What a pleasant surprise he was for us,” Larson said.

“Helaman has only played one year of high school football, but what an impact he has made,” the coach continued. “He controlled his edge of the defense while putting the fear of the Almighty into opposing offenses. He has a great opportunity to develop his skills at the University of Utah.”

Linebacker Tristan Royce accepted an offer as a Preferred Walk On for the Southern Utah University football program.

“I don’t know if I have coached a tougher player than Tristan,” Larson said. “He came as a QB and finished as a linebacker. His toughness has been shown in each step of his journey in our program. He gets to continue to develop as a player at SUU.”

Senior wing Jamisyn Heaton will play on a full basketball scholarship at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, an NCAA Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

“Jamisyn is having such a great year, and as the only returning starter from last year has had to shoulder a lot on this team,” said Coach Sean Seastrand.

“One of the reasons she is doing so well is because of the amount of time and work she put in during the offseason to improve,” he continued. “Far more impressive to me though has been her growth as a leader.

“She has embraced the role of being the best player on the best team and has had a lasting impact on this program that will continue to be felt even after she graduates, as her younger teammates have had the privilege of learning from her,” Seastrand said.

“I’m so proud of her scholarship to Colorado Mesa University and she deserves it as much as any athlete I’ve been around,” he added. “It’s going to be so fun to continue watching her succeed at the next level.”

Senior wing Maci Wall will join the Utah State University-Eastern girls basketball program in Price on a full scholarship. The Golden Eagles play in the Scenic West Athletic Conferencefor junior colleges.

“Maci was the only other player with Jamisyn last year that returned with major varsity experience,” Seastrand said. “Right from the ending of last season I could see that she was as committed and dedicated to getting better as anyone.

“She embraced her new-found leadership role with this group and started to thrive as a leader,” the coach went on. “She showed up to everything. She spoke up and encouraged her teammates.

“Her positivity and her ability to inspire her teammates is incredible and it’s been so fun watching her move into such a prominent role in this group,” Seastrand added.

“Not only is Maci an incredible athlete and basketball player, but she’s as good a person as you’ll find. Her impact on this team is so much more than her statistical profile and it’s been an honor to coach her.

“I’m so proud of her hard work to get this offer from USU Eastern and I’m excited to continue following her basketball career,” the coach concluded.