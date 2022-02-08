Skyridge’s Andrist breaks state records at Region 4 meet

The Skyridge swim team placed third in the girls events andfourth in the boys division of the Region 4 championship swim meet on Jan. 29 at the Lehi Legacy Aquatic Center. The combined score of 561 points placed them fourth after Lone Peak at 792, American Fork at 719 and Pleasant Grove at 601.

Falcon senior Katelyn Andrist once again set new state recordsas she collected gold in her premier events, the 200-yard freestyle at 1:53.95 and the 500-yard freestyle at 5:00.96.

She also anchored the 200-yard medley relay team, which took silver at 1:54.27 with sophomore Dani Cannon, sophomore Anya Clark and junior Kate Pollman as the rest of the squad. Skyridge got bronze in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Cannon, Pollman, junior Kaira Willits and Andrist at 3:50.35.

The boys started building their medal count in the 200-yard medley relay by capturing silver at 1:40.90, less than a third of a second behind Corner Canyon. Team members included junior Spencer Stowers, sophomore Nate Moir, sophomore Lincoln Burr and freshman Mason Hemmert.

Cannon swam her way to gold in the 100-yard freestyle at 55:14 seconds. Hemmert earned silver in the boys race at 50.58 seconds. Cannon got silver in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.83 while Stowers got the same medal in the boys event at 53.20 seconds in a photo finish.

Clark claimed the bronze position in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:12.25. Teammates Moir and sophomore Wade Ogden went one-two in the boys event, with Moir at 1:02.59 barely out-touching Ogden at 1:02.70.

Hemmert, Ogden, sophomore Skyler Taylor and Moir teamed up for a bronze in the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:26.31, just a tiny fraction out of second place.

Qualification for the state meet this year is based solely on times posted in sanctioned events. The 6A championship meet is scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at Brigham Young University.