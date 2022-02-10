For Valentine’s Day, Farmer’s Feeding Utah shares love by donating food to needy

By: Adam Torklidson

Lehi Free Press

“Share the love” on Valentine’s Day is the message from the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation’s Farmers Feeding Utah.

The Farmers Feeding Utah campaign will organize a “Military Miracle Project” to provide free food to more than 600 families in northern Utah and Camp Williams, home of the Utah National Guard, in response to food insecurity problems faced by military families and service members.

Around 160,000 military families in the United States are said to be food insecure, according to media estimates. Many military bases and support organizations, such as the Major Brent Taylor Foundation (MBTF) and Blue Star Families (BSF), have recognized vulnerable military families in Utah.

To help these families in need this Valentine’s Day, the Utah Farm Bureau is urging everyone to donate to the Miracle of Ag Foundation, which provides local food to needy military families.

The Miracle of Agriculture Foundation and US Representatives Chris Stewart and Blake Moore will support the event. Weber State University Davis in Layton will host a food delivery for Northern Utah on Monday, with Moore in attendance. On February 22, Stewart will visit Camp Williams for a food distribution event. Additionally, Jennie Taylor, wife of the late Maj. Brent Taylor, will represent their charity at the event.

According to a news release, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign reflects “the very best of our beautiful state—a dedication to uniting and fighting for those who need our help.”

“Millions of Americans continue to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic’s aftereffects throughout the nation. Thousands of hungry Utahns, many of whom served their country valiantly in the military, are still in need of assistance. The Utah Farm Bureau and its Miracle of Agriculture Foundation have my full support in helping those military families in need, and I urge others to do the same,” said Moore.

“I am delighted to be able to link up with the Utah Farm Bureau for the Military Miracle project,” Jennie Taylor said. We are very proud of Utah’s farmers for getting together to show their support for and commemorate our courageous service members. The Utah Way is to give back and help those in need.”

Those to receive food donations will remain in their automobiles and have meals delivered to them. More than 600 military families in Utah are expected to benefit from the event’s contributions. Local schools and a network of food pantries at Utah National Guard armories will also receive meat donations. A wide variety of meat, fruit and vegetables will be provided.

As the philanthropic arm of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation, the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation (501(c)(3)), Farmers Feeding Utah is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Partners, notably Utah State University and its Hunger Solutions Institute & Create Better Health initiative and the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, have provided further logistical and in-kind assistance.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cal-Maine Foods of Delta, DairyWest, and Farm Bureau Financial Services have made further contributions to the project.

There will be a phone call from Military Public Affairs next Monday and on February 22 to provide information on how to pick up the meals. Donations to the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation are used to buy, prepare, and transport food.

Roughly 1.6 million pounds of food, worth approximately $3.5 million, has been distributed to more than 40,000 Utah citizens since the Farmers Feeding Utah program began in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Over 45 local pantries have benefited from the program’s efforts, but it has also provided food directly to individuals and families from the Navajo Nation to Logan and everywhere in between. Individuals and corporations may make tax-deductible contributions to this endeavor at FarmersFeedingUtah.org