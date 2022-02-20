Pioneer swimmer Broadhead earns state gold

The Lehi swim team placed seventh in the boys division and 23rdin the girls events at the 5A state swim meet today (Feb. 19) at the BYU Richards Swim Center.

Pioneer junior Bryce Broadhead shaved nearly a second and a half from his seed time in the 100-yard backstroke to capture an individual state title in the event. He clocked 50.65 seconds in the final to win by more than a second. He finished eighth in the 200-yard freestyle.

Olympus easily won the title in both divisions with 287 points in girls events and 427.5 on the boys side. Lehi earned 18 points in girls races and 101 points in the boys division.

The Lehi boys earned fourth place in the 200-yard medley relay with Broadhead, juniors Bridger Smith and Matthew Pendletonand senior Tanner Bergstrom.

Smith improved his seed time by more than three seconds to finish eighth in the 200-yard individual medley. He also dropped time in the 100-yard breaststroke and claimed fifth place.

The Pioneer girls came in 13th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with sophomores Addi Zobrist, Rilynn Smith, Liesel Ford and Sydney Zurmely. Zurmely was 11th and Zobrist 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke. Zobrist improved her seed time by more than three seconds.