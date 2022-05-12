Like Lehi news? Subscribe to the Lehi Free Press today

If you’re a subscriber, chances are you received a renewal letter from the Lehi Free Press last week. We politely ask you to take a moment to renew your subscription. If you are not a regular subscriber, we ask you to subscribe today. Weekly printed newspaper subscriptions delivered via the U.S. Postal Service and email weekly newsletter subscriptions are available.

Here's why we ask:

1. With so many people crying “Fake News,” we promise the Lehi Free Press offers the best news that is most definitely not fake. We report news happening in your neighborhoods and promise never to report news that doesn’t concern Lehi and its surrounding communities.



2. We are the only news entity regularly covering Lehi City governance. We believe for democracy to work,transparency must exist regarding government activity. The Lehi Free Press offers reports of all Lehi City Planning Commission and Lehi City Council meetings. A special thanks to Skyler Beltran, Nicole Kunze and Donna Barnes for providing this coverage over the last six years.



3. We encourage local youth by covering high school sports, theater and events. We feel it’s our duty to celebrate and report the accomplishments of students in our area. These stories remind us of what it’s like to hone new skills, learn sportsmanship, and come together as a team to achieve a dream.

4. Journalism is not free. Anyone can make a social media post, but our trained journalists research their stories, attend events and meetings, write and re-write stories and submit photos. Each story is copy-edited, and most stories are posted on www.lehifreepress.com This process takes money, time and resources.



5. We respect and support our senior community. Senior citizens in Lehi often consume local news through a printed newspaper. We want to provide this method of news delivery for their benefit as long as possible.

