Connect with us

Lehi Business

Osmond Design takes first step toward new location in Traverse Mountain

Lehi Business

Is Billboard Advertising Still Worth It?

Lehi Business

How You Should Approach Crypto Investing in 2022

Lehi Business

Discover the Best Credit Reporting Services for Small Businesses

Lehi Business

4 Ways to Grow Your Income in 2022

Lehi Business

Box Bite brings bites of Brazil to Northern Utah County

Lehi Business

Bret and Janys Hutchings to retire after nearly 40 years operating Hutch’s

Lehi Business

Comcast aids Federation of Blind of Utah to improve internet accessibility

Lehi Business

Lehi’s newest restaurants, The Crack Shack and Via 313 open

Lehi Business

What are the best NFT marketplaces?

Lehi Business

Osmond Design takes first step toward new location in Traverse Mountain

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Lehi City Planning Commission dispatched an unusually brief agenda in a record-breaking 15 minutes at their May 12 meeting. 

“You don’t want to discuss a comma in the code for an hour?” joked Commissioner Greg Jackson when all the business was wrapped up so quickly. The commissioners gave themselves a round of applause after adjourning.

The following items were given unanimous, positive recommendations or approval:

1. Gardner Company’s request for Approval of the Cold Springs Business Park Concept at 4222 West Orinda Drive.

2. Arnaldo Denzeler’s request for a zone change on .38-acres of property at 37 South 500 West from RA-1 (residential/agriculture) to Mixed Use.

3. Jeff Knighton’s request for approval of the Osmond Design Site Plan at 3725 North Outlet Parkway in the Traverse Mountain Planned Community. Osmond Design will be moving from the historic building on State Street.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *