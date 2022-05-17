Osmond Design takes first step toward new location in Traverse Mountain

The Lehi City Planning Commission dispatched an unusually brief agenda in a record-breaking 15 minutes at their May 12 meeting.

“You don’t want to discuss a comma in the code for an hour?” joked Commissioner Greg Jackson when all the business was wrapped up so quickly. The commissioners gave themselves a round of applause after adjourning.

The following items were given unanimous, positive recommendations or approval:

1. Gardner Company’s request for Approval of the Cold Springs Business Park Concept at 4222 West Orinda Drive.

2. Arnaldo Denzeler’s request for a zone change on .38-acres of property at 37 South 500 West from RA-1 (residential/agriculture) to Mixed Use.

3. Jeff Knighton’s request for approval of the Osmond Design Site Plan at 3725 North Outlet Parkway in the Traverse Mountain Planned Community. Osmond Design will be moving from the historic building on State Street.