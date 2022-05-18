Pinnacle Chiropractic opens on Main Street

“When you start with a dream, it doesn’t always take the path that you think it will,” Dr. Paul Baird told the crowd gathered for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony at Pinnacle Chiropractic on Wednesday, May 11. “I wanted to be on Main Street and become a pillar here.”

Baird and his staff Kristi Davey, Sue Metzger and Amy Peterson were joined by members of the Point of the Mountain Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Mark Johnson at the grand opening.

“You couldn’t be in a better location. Not just Main Street, but Lehi is the place to be,” said Mayor Johnson. “Thank you for establishing here.”

“Thank you for being a long-time partner of the Chamber of Commerce. You’ve been with us for so many years and have really put us on the map,” said Chamber President Mark Welcker, referring to Baird’s almost two decades as a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Pinnacle Chiropractic is new to the Historic District of downtown Lehi, but Black Box Design architect Benj Baird made the modern building look like it has been there for generations with an all-brick façade and windows facing the street. “Benj has a very modern aesthetic, so it was a challenge. He did a fantastic job adding a modern touch to the historic guidelines,” said Dr. Baird.

Plan A for Baird was to renovate the house on the corner of Main Street and 300 East for Pinnacle Chiropractic. “Right as we were ready to pull the permits, the builder came back and said it was $100,000 more than he thought. We had to go back to square one,” Baird recalled.

He looked into a larger building so he could rent some of the space and they completely redid the architecture plans, but that idea fell through as well.

“We started in 2018 and thought it would take a year to a year and a half, but it didn’t turn out that way,” said Baird. “This is always where I wanted to be. This is home.”

“I was a patient seeking medical care a few years ago – I had some back issues. My Mom and my brother recommended Dr. Baird,” said Kristi Davey, a member of the Pinnacle staff. “After a few visits, I just felt like I wanted to work here. I see people make progress and how they’re cared for here and I love it.”

“I couldn’t do any of this without my staff. It’s a team effort,”concluded Dr. Paul Baird.