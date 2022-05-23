Utah and BYU Golf Teams Both Advance to National Finals

Carson Lundell, a BYU golfer, won the NCAA West Regional medalist honors on Wednesday. Both Utah and BYU qualified for the NCAA golf finals.

Carson Lundell, a BYU golfer who attended Alpine’s Lone Peak High School, won the NCAA Men’s Golf West Regional in Stockton, California. In the final round at The Reserve at Spanos Park Golf Course, the senior carded an 11-under 205 to beat out Arizona State’s Mason Andersen.

The University of Utah’s men’s golf team qualified for the NCAA Championships in late May/early June for the first time since 1988 by finishing sixth at the NCAA’s Norman (Oklahoma) Regional. The Utes recorded an even-par round of 288 on Wednesday to secure the fifth and final qualifying berth for the NCAA tournament.

The BYU men’s golf team, ranked 46th, posted an 11-under-par 277 on Wednesday and finished third in the regional with a score of 27-under 837. This is the first time since 2019 that the Cougars have qualified for the NCAA Golf Championships. They are one shot behind second-place Stanford and 11 behind West Region champion Arizona State.

BYU will play its “third round” on Thursday, May 26, just like it did three years ago in Fayetteville, Arkansas, since the third round of the national championship takes place from May 27 to June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In addition, Big Sky champion Weber State participated in the Stockton Regional, but did not progress. The Wildcats came in 14th place overall in the regional.

Preston Summerhays, an Arizona State University student who has won the Utah State Amateur twice, tied for 10th place in the Stockton Regional with a 7-under-par 209. Summerhays, the son of Davis High great Boyd Summerhays, helped the Sun Devils win their regional by ten strokes Wednesday.

At the Columbus (Ohio) Regional, Weber High alumnus Connor Howe helped Georgia Tech tie for first place. With a three-day total of 1-under-par 212, Howe, a junior from Ogden, tied for sixth.

After winning the PING Cougar Classic at Riverside Country Club in April and being nominated to his third consecutive All-WCC golf team, BYU’s Lundell, a 2021 Honorable Mention All-American, had a stellar spring season. It was an excellent day for him, as he shot a 4-under 68 to claim the California medalist honors.

“Carson has a very bright future in professional golf,” BYU golf director Todd Miller stated in a school press statement. As a player, he’s a great driver and one of the best putters in college golf. The reason why you see him at the top of the scoreboard week after week is because he doesn’t have any vulnerabilities in his golf game.”

Lundell and Brenchley (Lone Peak), Ponich (Davis High), Timmins (Brighton High) and Shelley (Skyline) are all graduates of Utah high schools.

In Stockton, Timmins finished in fourth place with a 9-under-207 total.

Utah finished fourth in Oklahoma, eight strokes back of No. 7 Texas. Blake Tomlinson, a Skyline High alum, tied for ninth place with a 5-under 211. With a 3-under-par total of 213, Javier Barcos of Spain finished in a tie for 11th place.

There was a lot of help from Martin Leon, a 2021 Utah State Amateur Champion, Tristan Mandur from Canada, and Farmington High School student Braxton Watts.

Utah’s 1988 NCAA finals roster included four Utahns: Matt Johnson, Eric Nielsen; Devin Dehlin; Doug Roberts; and a Canadian named Blair Philip, according to longtime golf historian and writer Kurt Kragthorpe. Coached by Ron Branca.

Currently leading Utah as head coach is Garrett Clegg, who is in his fifth season with the program. Coach Dustin Pimm is a volunteer assistant coach at Alta High School.