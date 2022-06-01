Spilled Milk on Main offers ultimate summer treats

It’s officially summer in Lehi and the Spilled Milk food truck is back on the corner of Main Street and Center Street. The soft-serve vanilla ice cream combined with favorite Saturday morning cereals in flavored waffle cones is the perfect cap for a hot summer day.

The distinctive black-and-white Spilled Milk trailer is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from Noon-10 p.m. on Saturdays. They have a few wood benches to sit on near the trailer, but the location is great for a stroll down shady Main Street while eating ice cream. Spilled Milk cones and shakes are $8 each or $4 for “kiddie” sized versions of the shakes.

We tried the most popular and photogenic “Over the Rainbow” with Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch cereals in vanilla soft-serve ice cream in an Orange Creamsicle Cone. It looked like something Buddy the Elf would recommend and I didn’t think I would like it, but it was amazing. I was transported back in front of our 12-inch black and white TV watching Bugs Bunny on a Saturday morning without a care in the world.

The Fried Ice Cream with Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cornflakes with caramel and chocolate drizzle is a favorite for those who love traditional Mexican fried ice cream. Peanut butter lovers can’t go wrong with “Match Made in Heaven,” a combination of Butterfinger Cookie Crisp and Reese’s Puffs cereals in a red velvet cone.

Spilled Milk will combine any favorite cereals with their vanilla ice cream. The trailers don’t carry the full menu of their brick-and-mortar shop in Salt Lake City, but they do have the most popular items. The Spilled Milk truck is only in town for the summer, so take advantage of this treat while you can.