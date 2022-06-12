85th Lehi Round-Up Rodeo promises fun for all

The beloved annual tradition of the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo continues this year on June 23, 24, and 25. Tickets are available on the Lehi Rodeo’s website at Kohler’s and Maceys grocery stores. This year is the 85th annual rodeo. The only year that was missed was 2020 due to the pandemic.

Besides watching cowboys and cowgirls compete in rodeo action, rodeo attendees will enjoy themes each night. Thursday night is “Western Night.” All are invited to break out their finest western boots, Levi’s, button-down shirts, cowboy/cowgirl hats and belt buckles for a boot-stomping family night.

Saturday night is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink.” All are encouraged to dress in pink to support those affected by breast cancer and their families. After the rodeo Saturday night, there will be a “dirt dance,” where all are invited to enter the arena and dance to celebrate the end of another successful Round-Up week celebration.

The Lehi Rodeo features stock from Frontier Rodeo, a premier provider of stock for the top rodeos all over the nation. Frontier Rodeo was the recipient of the Remuda Award in 2012 and 2016. This coveted award is presented by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) to a stock contractor for their high caliber herd of bucking horses. They are the current PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year (2021) and have earned this prestigious award 7-times to date. In 2019 they were presented the Stock Contractor of the Year by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).