Five Unconventional Ways to Make Money

Everyone wants to make more money. No matter where they are in life. That’s okay, there’s nothing wrong with being money-motivated whatsoever. Many people find their passions through the motivation for financial stability. In 2022, the workforce looks wildly different from the past generations. Modern workers are much more agile rather than getting a job at 22 and sticking with the same company for 40-60 years. This means that employees are likely to leave their first job after a year, sometimes even sooner. Even on the HR side of things, a resume that shows a can-do and hustlers attitude is sometimes elevated above those that seem stagnant.

Work-environment is drastically different from what it used to be. The modern workforce prioritizes flexibility, a remote-work environment, and a work-life balance. The workforce has shifted their perspective on what it means to be successful.

There are endless opportunities for those who want to put a little extra cash in their pocket, and here are just a few of them.

Driving For an App

Driving for an app like Uber Eats, Lyft, or InstaCart is a trendy choice among modern-day consumers who want to earn a little extra every month. Becoming a driver for one of these apps is extremely easy if you have a car that meets the organization’s standards. Not only that, but this is something that is essentially brainless and won’t take up that much energy.

Driving for these apps is also a convenient way to make a little extra cash in any given month because of how their scheduling works. Rather than being expected to hit a threshold of certain hours, these apps’ drivers are essentially independent contractors. They can choose which hours they want to work and which they don’t.

Sitting in traffic for hours on end certainly isn’t for everyone. Not to mention, with gas prices where they are, drivers need to make a certain amount of money over their working hours to see a sustainable profit.

Social Media Platforms

Social media platforms also offer users various ways to make money for themselves. This is called monetization and is the process of taking the content on your social media platforms and ingraining them with profit-driving tactics. YouTube was probably the first platform on which social media stars were born. Monetizing social media sounds like it would be easy, but it’s rather intricate and is a super-saturated market. In other words, millions and millions of people identify as content creators, all vying for the same monetization through their social media platforms. Creators can get paid through ads, clicks, views, subscriptions, partnerships, endorsements, and many other avenues.

Though the specific monetization techniques vary slightly between different social media platforms.

Product Ambassadorship

Product ambassadorship is another social-media-born side-hustle at which many consumers try their hand. Product ambassadorship is also regularly conducted through social media, but it’s different from monetization.

Product ambassadorship is essentially a consumer-grade endorsement. Rather than the brand paying a celebrity or household name a significant fee, brands partner with consumers already using their products regularly. These consumers get a discount on the products they purchase from that brand and can also make money if their followers use their unique link to make additional product purchases.

This takes dedication, an ambassador offers and relies on an engaged and active social media following.

An Era of Side Hustles and Multiple Lines of Income

One of the keys to financial success and stability is establishing multiple lines of income. This is something that the new generation of workers takes very seriously.

No matter what your talent, passion, or knowledge, there’s likely a side-hustle you can take up to pad your monthly income with a little something extra.

Taking Advantage of Reward Programs

Finally, there are all sorts of reward programs out there. Some of these will even show you how to get free money on cash app. This doesn’t require a cash app, just the Yotta debit card.

This debit card gives users the perk of being eligible for 100% reimbursement on everyday purchases, which is one of the easiest ways to put money back in your wallet simply by shopping.

Wrapping Up

No matter where you’re at on your financial journey, there is always something more you can do to take the next step toward your goals. Whether you’re looking for a new side hustle to take up that will put some breathing room in your budget, or you’re just going to start taking advantage of the reward programs in which you’re already enrolled, there are endless ways to save a little extra cash month after month.