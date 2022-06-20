Savana Brown wins Miss Lehi

Miss Lehi 2022 was crowned at the end of the first day of Round-Up Week on Saturday, June 18. Savana Brown, who served as Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen 2020, won the title and a $4,000 scholarship.

Miss Lehi 2021 Hannah Norton and Johnny Revill emceed the scholarship competition at Lehi High School. The nine candidates had private interviews (35% of their final score) with five judges during the day on Saturday. The remainder of the competition categories–talent (35%), on-stage interview (15%) and “red carpet” (15%) were presented that evening in front of a live audience. While auditors tallied the scores after each event, Revill and Norton kept the audience relaxed with friendly banter and musical numbers. Recently crowned Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen, Kira Gardner also performed a dance.

Savana Brown, a 2022 graduate of Skyridge High School, also won the Talent Award, a $250 prize, with her modified version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” “I decided to sing a version of the song that joins the beauty of the piece with more hard-hitting vocals, making it something I could challenge myself with while still having fun,” Brown explained. “I have performed other songs in the past but keep coming back to this one because it holds a special place in my heart.”

Candidates in every local Miss America Scholarship Competition have a Social Impact Initiative (SII), formerly known as a platform. The young women are expected to find a cause they are passionate about and impact the community with their advocacy. Three candidates, Savana Brown, Abby Garner and AnaLeigha Meek, won awards for Service in the Community based on their SII reports displayed in the foyer at the competition.

“My Social Impact Initiative, This is Me; I Am Not My Disability is something I have been passionate about for a long time. I have become a better, happier person because of it. I absolutely love working with the special needs community and love the joy and positive outlook everyone has on life,” said Brown. “I am so excited to be able to continue to share my social impact initiative with Lehi City.”

Savana Brown will be serving with the First Attendant and winner of a $750 scholarship, Alivia Hadfield. Hadfield also won $100 cash for securing the most sponsors. Annabella Pizzuto is the second Attendant and winner of a $750 scholarship. She tied with Brown for the On-Stage Interview Award, a $250 prize. The third Attendant and winner of a $750 scholarship is AnaLeigha Meek. Meek also won $100 cash for selling the most tickets.

The second annual Kindness Like Alyssa Award, a $250 scholarship in honor of Alyssa Eav, was awarded to Sarah Shelley. Eav served as Honorary Miss Lehi during Lindsey Larsen’s Miss Lehi tenure in 2019. Eav passed away in July 2020.

Ella DeMordaunt won the Spirit of Miss Lehi Award (Miss Congeniality) with $100 and a basket of goodies from the other candidates. Jennifer Connolly took home the Director’s Award, “One hundred dollars in twenties,” Revill announced. “It’s nickels now – I changed it backstage,” joked Norton.

Miss Lehi 2022 Savana Brown and the rest of the Lehi royalty wasted no time getting to work with Round-Up activities. They started with an appearance at the Sunday Concert in the Park less than 24 hours after the competition.