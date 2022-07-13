Lehi Heritage Day 2022: “100 Years of Beautiful Lehi Homes”

Staff Writer | Lehi Historical Society and Archives

Every year Lehi Heritage Day honors those making Lehi history today and an important aspect of Lehi’s history. This year’s Labor Day event will be no different with its 2022 theme: “100 years of Beautiful Lehi Homes.”

“We plan to fill the North Gym of the Legacy Center with displays on some of the oldest and most beautiful homes in Lehi,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. “Most displays will be done by someone who once lived in the home. We hope to share photographs and stories of the homes and the people who lived in them. After Heritage Day, you should be able to drive around town and learn a little about each home we highlight.”

If you have a home you would like to showcase at Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 5, from 4-6 p.m., please contact the Lehi Historical Society and Archives at 801-768-1570 by July 22. If anyone has pictures of the Lehi Canning Factory/Lehi Cereal Mill at 300 North and 500 West, those would be much appreciated. Please call or email them to lehihistory@gmail.com.

In its ninth year, Lehi Heritage Day has presented Lehi’s history from the aspect of each of the first five wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which settled the area, through the eyes of Lehi’s earliest industries, with the stories of those who lived within the Lehi City Fort from 1850-1860 and most recently, what it was like to live in Lehi during the 1960s.

“We are super excited about this year’s theme,” said Bangerter. “Whether you grew up in Lehi or not, learning the history behind many of our beautiful old homes will be fun.”

While helping a customer recently, Bangerter said she learned something interesting about a home near her home. George H. Wing purchased the home around the turn of the century andwas Lehi’s fire chief and police marshal from 1912-1913. But Wing quit being the fire chief because when the people of Lehiwould gather to help get everything out of a burning house, some were simultaneously looting the home. Wing said he couldn’t do both jobs effectively. Therefore, he quit the fire department to focus on his police work.

“So, so interesting,” said Bangerter, “and this is one of the homes we will feature! I can’t wait to see the pictures and stories the family chooses to share.”

Organized by the Lehi Historical Society and Archives and sponsored by Lehi City, Lehi Heritage Day happens at the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center, and the schedule is as follows:

• 2:30 p.m.—The Showcase Parade, featuring nine couples honored for their many years of service to Lehi, will make its way up Center Street from 600 North to 100 North. The public is encouraged to line the street to show its support. The parade will include 20 classic cars from the Lehi Heritage Day Classic Car and Bike Show. To see this year’s honorees, check out the historical society’s website at lehihistory.com.

• 3 p.m.—An Honoree Celebration to fete the honorees will be held under a giant tent in front of the Legacy Center. Each couple will be awarded their own brick in the Walk of Fame Garden in front of the Legacy Center.

• 4-6 p.m.—A Meet-and-Greet for this year’s honorees will take place in the Senior Center.

• 4-6 p.m.—The displays and activities featuring “100 Years of Beautiful Lehi Homes” will be open to the public in the North Gym of the Legacy Center. Items from the Archive gift shop and Chick-fil-A sandwich meals will be available for purchase.

• 4-6 p.m.—The Lehi Heritage Day Classic Car and Bike Show will take place in the easting parking lot. The first 20 cars to pay the $10 entrance fee ride in the parade. For more information on the car show, please call 801-836-2594.

For more information on Lehi Heritage Day, go to the historical society’s website at lehihistory.com, visit the Archives at 99 W. Main, STE 100 or call 801-768-1570.