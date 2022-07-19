Restaurant Review: Soak up comfort and hospitality at Sobo Sushi and Ramen

The food at Sobo Sushi and Ramen, 3370 Digital Drive in Lehi, is next-level comfort food, a feast for the eyes and the palate. The two brothers behind the food, Brian and Kevin, bring their ten years of experience in the restaurant industry and their Peruvian grandmother’s respect for cooking and hospitality into every dish.

“Our broths are made in-house with real care, love and attention,” the menu reads before the list of ramen. Our server, who was very kind and attentive, recommended Tonkotsu Ramen, a pork broth with ramen, egg, bean sprouts, wood-ear mushroom, green onion, fish cake and nori. It smelled heavenly and looked like a work of art in the bowl. The star of Sobo’s ramen is definitely the broth. Even on a hot day, the pork broth in Tonkotsu Ramen hits like a snow day home from school.

We also ordered Jalapeno Hamachi, a sushi roll with krab(imitation crab), avocado and cucumber topped with sesame-torched escolar, leche de tigre and birds-eye sauce. We didn’t know what half of those things were, but it was a work of art on the plate and in the mouth. Each bite unlocked a new and interesting flavor.

The kids (and adults) at our table were happy with the Pork Gyoza, potstickers with house dashi sauce, and the slightly less adventurous ramen on the kids’ menu.

Sobo Sushi and Ramen has been in Lehi since November 2021. “We’re introducing a new kind of cuisine to Utah called Nikkei–a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine,” their Facebook page describes. Chef Brian came to our table to say hello and ensure we enjoyed ourselves.

Sobo Sushi and Ramen is open from 5 – 9 p.m. Sushi rolls range in price from $6.95 to $17.95, and ramen bowls from $12.95 to $18.95. They offer fun Japanese sodas to round out the experience and Coke products.

Local business owner Bill Brimley often sings and plays guitar at Sobo on the weekends.