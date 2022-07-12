Yelp: Top 25 places to eat in Utah County

Yelp, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, released the “Top 25 places to eat in Utah County.” Ranked from the closest distance to Lehi, the best restaurants are:

1. Sobo Sushi and Ramen (Lehi)

2. Porky’s Kaua’i (Lehi)

3. Cafe Namasthe (Lehi)

4. Little India (American Fork)

5. Haku Ramen House (American Fork)

6. Hruska’s Kolaches (American Fork)

7. Burgers & Barley (American Fork)

8. Oishii Sushi (Orem)

9. Antonella’s Cafe (Orem)

10. Asa Ramen (Orem)

11. Joes Cafe (Orem)

12. Holy Taco (Orem)

13. Golden Thai (Orem)

14. Red Tacos (Orem)

15. Molly’s (Provo)

16. Sweet Island Restaurant (Provo)

17. Street Tacos Don Joaquin (Provo)

18. Bombay House (Provo)

19. Thai Hut (Provo)

20. K’s Japanese Kitchen (Provo)

21. Silver Dish Thai Cuisine (Provo)

22. Pogo’s Great Pizza & Chicken (Provo)

23. Backdoor BRGR (Provo)

24. Vegan Sun (Provo)

25. Mozz (Provo)