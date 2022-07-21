Petit Fours as important as Purls at local knitting and tea shop

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

Jennifer Wirth | Lehi Free Press

Over the past year, local yarn destination Petit Fours and Purlshas become known for their selection of high-end fiber, knitting and crochet classes, and weekly stitch nights. But for co-owners Katy Carroll and Camera Meyer, the petit fours have always been as important as knitting purls. Fresh baked treats and drinks are available during store hours and are made on locationat the shop, with a menu to rival the grandest tea shops. The Main Street business offers a variety of hosted tea party options as well.

All food is freshly baked and prepared on location by baker Nicole Bigler. Hosted at the shop in the private tearoom overlooking Main Street, a party of two or a group of twelve can enjoy a full lunch or a light dessert. “Recently, we served a party of two for Afternoon Tea—a couple celebrating an anniversary. We’ve also recently had a family come in celebrating the life of a daughter that had passed away,” said Bigler. “It’s so hard to find food that isn’t fast casual. My goal is to make everything high quality. And different! We offer something that’s different.Something that’s sweet and isn’t a cupcake, donut, or cookie.”

Petit Fours and Purls tea menu boasts a variety of options, from a large Afternoon Tea—with multiple sandwich options, assorted pastries, charcuterie, and choice of tea, hot chocolate,or lemonades—to a smaller option like Dessert Tea.

Children’s Birthday Tea parties are a big hit, “, especially with the six- to eight-year-old crowd, and not just with the girls either. Good treats and a craft activity is fun for everyone,” said Carroll. These parties include kid-friendly foods, such as sandwiches, fruit, cheese, assorted petit fours, and cakes.

Tea Parties can be ordered to go, as well as select confections. For those looking for a unique and fun treat, a special themed takeaway picnic box is now available for pre-order. The Picnic in Paris box is filled with French confections based on a uniqueChamps-Elysees herbal tea blend.

More information on parties and menu options, as well as upcoming classes and special events, can be found online at petitfoursandpurls.com.

