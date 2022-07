Classroom wish lists: Support a Lehi teacher today

The new school year is less than a month away and local teachers are getting ready to welcome thousands of students throughout Lehi. Alpine School District Board Member Stacey Bateman, who represents the Lehi and Skyridge clusters, asked teachers to share their Amazon Wish List and Donors Choose lists with the community to help crowdsource their classroom needs and wants.

Help support our Lehi teachers and students by browsing the lists below:

Shea Van Fleet

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2QWQEFB7EULTT…

Advertisement

Bonnie Garcia

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2KUVEDIJQQ75I…

Lea Knotts

https://a.co/8zNIbmD

Lisa McArthur

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/5L2U46JIE8PG…

Briawna Hugh

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1URU8CLNT7E4…

Rachel Billings

https://www.donorschoose.org/classroom/mrsrachelbillings…

Advertisement

Jennie Searle

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/CNFNWZ30RTDR…

Yolanda Jensen

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1W0PX6KO7HYD0…

Colby Smith

Advertisement

https://www.donorschoose.org/…/small-engine…/6323867/…

Brian Parker

https://www.donorschoose.org/…/can-everyone…/6409204/…

Ashley Welling

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/J9B32HUN0PUY…

Advertisement

Michele Burgoyne

https://www.amazon.com/…/JPDXG…/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_2

Erika Clement

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/VL7FMEPYTINM…

Amanda Hodges

Advertisement

https://www.donorschoose.org/…/portable…/6525302/

Shauna Roberts

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2K1W9YQ94QW27…

Mickelle Gregory

https://a.co/jksITfq

Advertisement

Camille Pickett

https://a.co/4euvAKd

Haley Birkeland

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3KETXJ3EQXGGF…

Lisa Pett

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/29DLA92XEUCA6…

Jenni Whitlock

https://a.co/befiDhk

Allison Northcott

https://a.co/iUWiS7j

Advertisement

Angie Adams

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2WESG2GXIKFN3…

Holly Wade

https://www.donorschoose.org/…/build-my…/6528012/…

Chalise Farr

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1V9L63NIMTW2E…

Paige Miner

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/OY6D6XWW8WIZ…

Lindsey Bradford

https://www.donorschoose.org/…/clean-and…/6521012/…

Advertisement

Jennifer Brodrick

https://a.co/fO57lgT

Leslie Mohlman

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/Z1WFLZ1P3LOE…

Amanda Bowers

Advertisement

https://www.donorschoose.org/…/happy-learning/6404731/…

Emily Bradshaw

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1E3CNZ1FZ6QHG…

Amy Casper

https://a.co/jdyQsNf

Advertisement

Carrie Chandler

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/ZY6ECH1E6ROJ…

Susan Winters

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1BAAR34VRTSVJ…

Sarah Hansen

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/28PTN2I5QZA6Y…

Traci Parkinson

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3O4M45XT9S7UH…

Erica Casper

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3LDSY5I5TTGSP…

Advertisement

Cassandra Brosvik

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ZZ7PC8MFQUXG…

Danica Wagner

https://a.co/9J66FA3

Tiffany Pyper

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/14PGFXVCGUM7H…

Vanessa Wagstaff

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1BFSXOODJOZO…

Melissa Hadley

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/TYXII209IDKD…

Advertisement

Ora Wright

https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/ls/ref=mw_dp_wl_v…

Katie Newbry

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/17U9OGNIQARX2…

Kalynn Webb

Advertisement

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2CBHA9LDNMPWC…

Christine Grow

https://a.co/9Qfb7LI

Meredith Schramm

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1ZYGH5UIYOVR4…

Advertisement

Crystal Skinner

https://www.donorschoose.org/…/biographies…/6373065/…

Becky Garcia

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/LKAJ9Y3LSR6W…