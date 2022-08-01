Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Falcon football to host “Meet the Team” event

Lehi Sports

Lehi football launches season with upcoming fan night

Lehi Sports

High school sports are back, games start this week

Lehi Sports

Falcon soccer star helps club team to title; others compete

Lehi Sports

Lehi soccer standouts assist high national finishes

Lehi Sports

Falcon spikers earn academic recognition

Lehi Sports

Jamon Yates, 12-year-old phenom, wins national home run derby

Lehi Sports

Spring 2022: All-City Baseball, softball

Lehi Sports

Pioneer athletes gain perspective by serving others

Lehi Sports

Spring 2022: All-City Boys Soccer, track, & boys lacrosse

Lehi Sports

Falcon football to host “Meet the Team” event

Published

6 hours ago

on

The Skyridge football program will kick off the new season with an evening of fun and competition for the entire school community on Saturday, Aug. 6.

There will be a carnival beginning at 4 p.m. The intra-squad scrimmages will begin at 6 p.m. and there will be a live auction in between the Orange and Grey games. All proceeds will benefit the football program.

The carnival will feature bounce houses, face painting, a rock wall, a dunk tank, food trucks and a silent auction.

The varsity contest will allow spectators to get their first look at this year’s football team. In the 6A preseason coaches poll, Lone Peak, Skyridge and Corner Canyon claimed the top three spots in tight voting, so the Region 4 wars as well as the state race should be exciting for local fans once again.

Advertisement

Check back in a couple of weeks for a full preview of the Falcons, who will open their fall campaign on the road at Fremont on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *