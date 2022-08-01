Falcon football to host “Meet the Team” event

The Skyridge football program will kick off the new season with an evening of fun and competition for the entire school community on Saturday, Aug. 6.

There will be a carnival beginning at 4 p.m. The intra-squad scrimmages will begin at 6 p.m. and there will be a live auction in between the Orange and Grey games. All proceeds will benefit the football program.

The carnival will feature bounce houses, face painting, a rock wall, a dunk tank, food trucks and a silent auction.

The varsity contest will allow spectators to get their first look at this year’s football team. In the 6A preseason coaches poll, Lone Peak, Skyridge and Corner Canyon claimed the top three spots in tight voting, so the Region 4 wars as well as the state race should be exciting for local fans once again.

Check back in a couple of weeks for a full preview of the Falcons, who will open their fall campaign on the road at Fremont on Aug. 12 at 7 p.m.