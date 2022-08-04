Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – July 2022

Published

44 mins ago

on

July 2022 vs. (2021)

Homes sold : 135 (173)

Average home price: $600,542 ($524,028)

Median home price: $504,445 ($475,000)

Average days on the market: 23 (11)

Average square feet: 2,639 (2,543)

Most expensive home sold: $2,245,000 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 8,524 sq. ft. / .35 acres

Least expensive home sold: $355,000 / 2 bedrooms / 1.5 bath / 1,332 sq ft / .22 acres

Total listings currently available: 190

Listings over $1 million: 31

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

