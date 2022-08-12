New Hope Calvary Chapel organizes backpack giveaway Saturday

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

This Saturday. August 13, at Wines Park in Lehi, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., the New Hope Calvary Chapel (NHCC) will host a free event featuring live music, a free barbeque, and a backpack giveaway for kids. The event is sponsored by NHCC, one of the newer congregations in Lehi. “The church is about five years old, and our congregation is growing. Soon we will have two services each Sunday,” said Sarah Searcy, NHCC Reach Lead.

The public is invited on Saturday–especially families with children who may need a back for back to school. The backpacks will have everything a child needs, including school supplies and more. 

“Last year, we gave out about 100, and this year we are looking to double that,” said Searcy. 

“We want to let everyone know that all are welcome. All religious backgrounds–just everyone in the community.”

Last year New Hope gave away clothing and food, but this year the focus is on the backpack giveaway. 

NHCC is located on State Street in the old Lehi Police Department building, located at 580 West State Street, Unit “A.” Sunday services are currently held at 11 a.m. According to the church’s website, “NHCC is a nondenominational church focused on Discovering Jesus and Growing Together.”

For more information about Saturday’s event, visit New Hope Calvary Chapel on Facebook.

