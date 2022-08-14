Lehi Historical Society and Archives: Littlefords commended for dedication to Lehi children, Round-Up, Old Folks

Editor’s Note: The Lehi Historical Society and Archives is proud to present the stories of its Lehi Heritage Day 2022 honorees. The story of Roy and Lois Littleford is the fifth of nine articles featuring this year’s honorees. Each couple will be celebrated at Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 5, beginning at 2:30 p.m., in a parade, a celebration with the mayor, city council and public and a meet-and-greet. The free, city-sponsored event celebrates those who have given tremendous service to Lehi and honors Lehi’s remarkable history. This year’s theme is “100 Years of Beautiful Lehi Homes.” For more information on Lehi Heritage Day or the Classic Car and Bike Show, see lehihistory.com.

Beloved Lehi Elementary schoolteacher Lois Littleford and her late husband Roy are lifelong residents and contributors to Lehi.

While working in the lunchroom at Lehi Elementary, where her children were attending school, Lois decided to get her teaching degree. After gathering her courage and support system, she earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s equivalency fromBrigham Young University in 1969.

She spent 26 wonderful years teaching first and third grades at Lehi Elementary. During that time, she created a school mascot, wrote a song and helped style a t-shirt for the “Lehi Lights.” One of the joys of her life is running into former students.

Lois’ father, Alva Wing, was the first president of the Lehi Rotary Club and the first president of the Civic Improvement Association, which oversees the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo. Therefore, it’s no surprise Lois and Roy spent countless hourscooking “rodeo burgers,” selling goodies and tickets and cleaning up the arena at evening’s end to make the event a success. Roy even drove the ambulance to transport injured cowboys to the hospital.

The couple worked on the Lehi Beautification Committee for many years and served on the Old Folks Committee. Roy served in a bishopric, as branch president and as stake executive secretary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They were missionaries at the Missionary Training Center (MTC) in Provo and served ten years at the Mount Timpanogos Temple in American Fork.

Lois is the fourth of five children born to Alva H. and Dorothy Udine Sabey Wing. She says she grew up at Wing Mortuary, which her father owned and operated. From the time she was a senior in high school, she styled the hair of the deceased women. She enjoyed serving them and their family members in this way.

Music and writing poetry have always been an important part of Lois’ life. As a youth, she played the violin in the high school orchestra and sang in the choir.

Roy Forest Littleford was born to Forrestier and Thelma Mae Richins Littleford. He was followed by siblings Mark and Joyce. Roy earned an associate degree at Community College in Provo. Over the years, he helped at Wing Mortuary, worked at Deseret Chemical and was employed by Utah Power and Light, retiring at age 55 as the senior draftsman.

The couple met when Lois was just 15. Roy stopped to give Lois and her friends a ride. She wasn’t expecting any connection as she knew Roy was ready to serve a mission for the LDS Church. He was also serving in the National Guard. But the Korean conflict emerged, and the Guard was frozen. Roy had two choices: stay in the Guard and forego the mission or be drafted to war. He decided to remain with his troop.

Roy and Lois dated for two years before marrying in the Salt Lake Temple. Lois was 17 and a junior in high school at the time. She completed her senior year as a married woman and graduated with the Lehi High School class of 1954.

In 1964, the Littleford family moved into the beautiful and historic John Devey home at 91 E. Main Street and have lived there happily ever since.

When Roy passed away in 2015, Lois served an LDS mission in Ohio. She continues to find joy in serving those around her. She says, “My life is rich and full when filled with family, the Church, friends and neighbors.”

Roy and Lois are the proud parents of Debra (Jeff Sermon), Julie (David Hunt) and Blake (Elaine Hutchison). They have 12 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.