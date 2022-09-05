Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - August 2022

Local News

How a fire may quadruple this little Utah town's water bill

Local News

Lehi groups unite for citywide day of service Sat. Sept 10

Local News

Tips for Leveling a Lumpy Utah Lawn

Local News

7-year-old hit by car while scootering home from Lehi school

Local News

New Hope Calvary Chapel organizes backpack giveaway Saturday

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - July 2022

Local News

Utah housing market stabilizing

Local News

Lane closures on I-15 in Lehi for light pole removal

Local News

Thanksgiving Point announces first ever Lehi appreciation week

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – August 2022

Published

6 hours ago

on

August 2022 vs. (2021)

Homes sold : 144 (164)

Average home price: $575,872 ($511,687)

Median home price: $496,000 ($474,950)

Average days on the market: 30 (15)

Average square feet: 2,562 (2,632)

Most expensive home sold: $1,834,000 / 9 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,672 sq. ft. / .38 acres

Advertisement

Least expensive home sold: $327,000 / 1 bedrooms / 1 bath / 622 sq ft / .11 acres

Total listings currently available: 181 (existing homes) 230 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 31

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *