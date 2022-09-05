Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – August 2022
August 2022 vs. (2021)
Homes sold : 144 (164)
Average home price: $575,872 ($511,687)
Median home price: $496,000 ($474,950)
Average days on the market: 30 (15)
Average square feet: 2,562 (2,632)
Most expensive home sold: $1,834,000 / 9 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 6,672 sq. ft. / .38 acres
Least expensive home sold: $327,000 / 1 bedrooms / 1 bath / 622 sq ft / .11 acres
Total listings currently available: 181 (existing homes) 230 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 31
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com