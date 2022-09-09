Come one, come all: Lehi community-wide day of service tomorrow

People throughout Lehi are urged to join tomorrow, Saturday, Sept 10, to serve as part of a national day of service. Regardless of age or ability, all are invited to participate in one or more events. The day kicks off at the Veterans Memorial Building/Hutchings Museum at 8 a.m. for a brief flag-raising and patriotic ceremony. After that, volunteers will disperse throughout Lehi to serve.

Volunteers may choose one of many projects at www.justserve.org/lehiarea, or they may come without signing up online.

The morning program will include music and brief speeches from Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson, William Perez, a Lehi Iraq War veteran and Marine, and student leaders from both Lehi and Skyridge High Schools. Utah State Attorney General Sean Reyes will lead the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The newly formed Lehi Area Community Service Coalition has planned and organized the event. The coalition includes key business groups, Lehi-based service organizations, andcommunity leaders. The group’s goal is to organize service opportunities regularly to help unite Lehi.

“Lehi City is partnering with several local groups to make this a special day throughout our community by serving each otherand donating a portion of the day. It is an incredible opportunity to unite as a community, work side by side, and go about “doing good,” showing love to our neighbors,” said Mayor Mark Johnson.

Local leaders have organized service opportunities at Willow Park, the Lehi Cemetery, the Lehi Legacy Center, and the Broadbent Community room for volunteers of all abilities.

Lehi emergency vehicles will be on display in a parking area across from Veterans Memorial Building. Free child safety ID kits will be available at the Broadbent Room in the Lehi City Police Department.