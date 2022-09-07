ASD still looking to hire; over 150 openings

Even though school has started for students in the Alpine School District, there are still many employment opportunities within the district. Currently, over 150 positions are available.

“While we are pleased that all of our teaching positions are filled, we are still in need of various staff positions in Alpine School District,” said David Stephenson, Executive Director of External Relations and Communications.

Most open positions include uncertified roles such as nutrition workers, custodial workers and aids.

“We are still recruiting approximately 40 bus drivers, 30 nutrition service workers, 45 custodial sweeper positions, and various teacher assistant and special education para-educator positions,” added Stephenson. The need for bus drivers is particularly severe. “Our transportation department has needed to consolidate bus stops for efficiency and form some double runs on routes.”

The beginning pay rate for drivers is $21.96, and the hourly pay rate for para-educators begins at $13.95.

Filling substitute positions for special education aids and paraeducators has been especially problematic. According to one ASD substitute teacher, “I get a text from ASD nearly every day looking for Special Education paraeducators.”

“Now that school is back in session, we encourage parents to consider joining the Alpine Team by helping out with one of these positions,” added Stephenson.

The link to apply is https://alpineschools.org/employment/.