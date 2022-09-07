Thanksgiving Point Scarecrow Festival calls for submissions

LEHI, Utah – The Scarecrow Festival is back at Thanksgiving Point from October 10 to 15, and scarecrow submissions are requested. The fall tradition combines the beauty of the Ashton Gardens with a community art project – the creation of scarecrows – during the six-day festival.

The Scarecrow Festival has been an annual fall celebration in the Ashton Gardens for eight years. Dozens of scarecrows submitted by the public produce a whimsical blend of color, creativity, and fun for all ages. Anyone may submit scarecrows from families, community groups, businesses, and schools to individuals. Submissions are free, and participants will receive four complimentary Scarecrow Festival Admission Passes.

A team at Thanksgiving Point will judge submitted scarecrowson five qualifications: effort, materials used, design/appearance, creativity/originality, and concept. Guests will also be able to vote for their favorite scarecrow as they visit the Gardens. At the end of the festival, awards will be presented for Judge’s Choice (prizes given to first, second, and third place winners) and People’s Choice (prizes given to first, second, and third place winners). Additionally, a Grand Prize will be drawn at random.

The Scarecrow Festival also features other fun activities:

Scarecrow 5k: Enjoy a perfect fall race with the whole family while enjoying creative scarecrows made by community members on Saturday, October 15, at 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Fall Family Fun: Leaf pits to jump in, photo ops, yard games, and bounce houses will be available from October 13 – 15.

Scarecrow Festival Market: Local food and retail exhibitors will be in the Waterfall Amphitheatre from October 13 – 15.

Artists must apply for submission by October 6 at 6 p.m. The scarecrow does not need to be finished to submit an entry – a brief synopsis, the scarecrow’s name, and other basic information are required upon submission. Scarecrows must be dropped off at the Ashton Gardens Visitor Center on October 8 from 10 am to 6 p.m.

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online and in advance. The Scarecrow Festival is included with Ashton Gardens admission: $24 for adults, $21 for seniors (age 65+), $19 for youth (ages 13-24), and $17 for children (ages 3-12). Children ages two and under are free. Thanksgiving Point members also receive free admission.

For more information on the Festival and instruction on submitting a scarecrow proposal, please visit thanksgivingpoint.org/scarecrow-festival.