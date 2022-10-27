Lehi-area volleyball teams advance to playoffs

The Skyridge volleyball team earned a bye in the first round and will begin play in the second round of the 6A tournament on Thursday. The Lehi volleyball team qualified for the first round of the 5A tournament, which will be played at home sites on Tuesday.

Here’s how each Lehi-area volleyball team is positioned.

Skyridge

Season record: 7-3 Region 4 (2nd), 18-9 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A, 8 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 3

Prospects: After a strong start to the season which had them leading in the 6A RPI rankings, the Falcons finished second only to undefeated Lone Peak in rugged Region 4 and ended up in fourth in the final RPI list. They are still a formidable team and could surprise anyone during the tournament. Skyridge will open the playoffs on Thursday against the winner of #13 Farmington (14-11) vs. #20 Roy (9-14). They are scheduled for a 9 a.m. match on Court 3 in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University, the venue for the tournament. Win or lose, they will play a second match at noon, with the court assignment depending on results from the first contest. The top seed from the other side of their bracket section is #5 Davis (21-7).

Lehi

Season record: 3-9 Region 8 (T5th), 9-19 overall

Final RPI ranking: 20 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 15 in 5A, 45 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 1

Prospects: The Pioneers had a challenging season in Region 8 competing against four teams which finished in the 5A RPI top 10, so they may be tougher than the record makes them look. Lehi’s first playoff challenge will come against #14 Spanish Fork (9-10). They will play the Dons at their place Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that match faces #3 Maple Mountain (12-2) Thursday at 5 p.m. on Court 3 in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.