LHS spikers upset Dons to advance in tourney

The #20 Lehi volleyball team (10-19) upset #14 Spanish Fork (9-11) in a marathon match on the road in the first round of the 5A state tournament Tuesday (Nov. 1) to earn the right to move on in the playoffs.

The Pioneers will take on #3 Maple Mountain (12-2) Thursday (Nov. 3) at 5 p.m. on Court 3 in the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University. Win or lose, they will play again at 8 p.m.

Lehi got off to a good start with a 25-17 victory in the first set. The Dons bounced back by pulling out an extra-point game 26-24 and then followed that with a 25-22 win to move ahead 2-1. The Pioneers responded with two hard-fought sets 28-26, 15-12 to secure their berth in the next round.

Senior outside hitter Jahslyn Rajvong tallied 14 kills and alsohad six aces and 12 serve-receives. Sophomore outside hitter Isabella Loftin added 12 kills and an astonishing 10 aces while senior right side Mackenzie Olsen made 11 kills and four combined blocks.

Senior setter Maryn Faddis lifted her team with 44 assists.Junior libero Kodi Brems made three aces, 23 digs and 16 serve-receives, senior defensive specialist Ha’lei Betham had 20serve-receives and sophomore defensive specialist Kam Mills contributed nine digs and 13 serve-receives.