Skyridge Falcon volleyball finishes third at State

Published

5 hours ago

on

The #4 Skyridge volleyball team (21-10) finished the 6A tournament today (Nov. 5) by defeating #7 Syracuse (23-11) for third place.

In the morning semifinal, the Falcons played very well against top-ranked Mountain Ridge (28-4) but the Sentinels prevailed 27-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20 to move on to the title match and drop Skyridge to the contest for third place.

The Titans had upset #2 Herriman (20-5) 3-1 to reach the semifinals but then bowed to #3 Lone Peak (24-8) in the semifinals. Syracuse continued to compete well but the Falcons kept the upper hand throughout the match and won it in straight sets 25-17, 25-23, 25-22.

For more details and photos, check out the Nov. 10 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

