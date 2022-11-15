Lehi swimmers collect medals in early-season meet

The Lehi swim team got off to a solid start Nov. 4-5 at the Greg Fernley Invitational at Dixie High School in St. George.

In a field of 20 teams, the Pioneers finished fourth in the girls rankings and fifth in the boys events. American Fork won both divisions of the meet.

The Lehi boys earned the most gold medals of any team with five along with two silver medals.

Seniors Bryce Broadhead and Bridger Smith each earned a pair of individual first places with sub-minute times in each full lap.

Broadhead won the 100-yard backstroke with a mark of 49.56 seconds and clocked 49.79 seconds as he got the gold in the 100-yard butterfly. These are school-record times which meet the standard for All-American consideration. Broadhead also qualified for Junior Nationals in the backstroke event.

Smith swam the 100-yard breaststroke in 59.67 seconds for first place with senior teammate Jan Peischler right behind him in second place at 1:00.74. In the double distance of the 200-yard individual medley, Smith topped the podium at 1:58.90.Peischler came in seventh in the 100-yard butterfly.

The Pioneer boys also captured the gold in the 200-yard medley relay and took silver in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The girls team won three bronze medals. One was in the 200-yard medley relay. The Pioneers finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Junior Sydney Zurmely came in third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.40. Junior Addison Zobrist garnered the bronze in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.05 seconds and was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Freshman Alyssa Soderquist got fifth place in the 100-yard backstroke. Junior Rilynn Smith finished sixth in the 500-yard freestyle and eighth in the 200-yard freestyle.