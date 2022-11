Friday, November 18

6A State Championship

#2 Skyridge (12-1) vs. #1 Corner Canyon (11-2) at 11 a.m.

5A State Championship

#2 Timpview (10-2) vs. #1 Lehi (13-0) at 2:30 p.m.

In person: Rice-Eccles Stadium (University of Utah)

T.V: Both games will be broadcast live on KJZZ

Score updates: Lehi Free Press Facebook page