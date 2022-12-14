Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America

Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022.

The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion when women were not permitted to be seen in bathing suits,only during swimming occasions. The competition was held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for many years and was televised nationally. Millions watched the event during its heyday. The contest has evolved, and since 2018, the contestants do not wear swimming suits and are not to be judged on physical appearance. The emphasis changed to the candidate’s goals, stories, and achievements.

All candidates from the local to the national level must advance a social impact initiative and demonstrate how they are “uniquely qualified for the exciting and challenging 365-day job of being Miss America,” according to the Miss America website.

Larsen will be competing for over $500,000 in scholarship money. Her talent is ballet en point. She has been studying ballet for over 16 years and is currently part of the nationally noted ballet department at the University of Utah.

Larsen is the daughter of Jill and Steve Larsen. The contest will be live-streamed on www.pageantslive.com.