Lehi Historical Society: Nostalgic gifts make the best gifts and benefit Lehi history preservation

With Christmas around the corner, sometimes it’s nice to give a gift that brings back memories. If you are looking for such an item, the Lehi Historical Society and Archives might have what you are looking for. Everything it sells highlights Lehi.

The following items can be found in this year’s store:

• 12-month calendar of Lehi businesses featuring the artwork of former Lehi High School art teacher Mary Ann Judd Johnson. The calendars are 8.5” x 11”, feature 13 works by Johnson and cost $12.

• A wood ornament showcasing Lehi Roller Mills andceramic ornaments highlighting the old LHS logo, Broadbent’s Store, the Lehi Tabernacle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo and more. All ornaments are $10.

• A wood Lehi coaster for $8.• Puzzles featuring Broadbent’s Store, Lehi Roller Mills (historic and modern), the Tabernacle, Hutchings Museum, Powell’s Automotive and Lehi’s own rodeo clown, Lecile Harris. Puzzles are $15-$25.

• A black Lehi Round-Up Rodeo Richardson ballcap with a leather patch of a bucking bronc rider over an American flag. It is the artwork of Lehi native Lee Anderson.

• Lehi High School bricks taken from the last part of the old building to be torn down. Full bricks are $10. Half bricks are $5. Only a few bricks were retrieved from the demolition site. The Archives feels fortunate to have these available. Each brick has a plaque that reads, “Lehi High School 1959-2003.” The year 2003 marks the years beforebig changes began to be made to the school. The last remnants of the old school came down in 2020.

• Broadbent’s Store bricks are $30 for whole and $15 for half.This is the last of what is known to be available. Betty Broadbent Anderson recently donated these. Each brick features a plaque that reads, “Broadbent’s Store 1882-2017.”

• Lehi author Brad Allred’s Christmas books, including his two newest, “A Food Storage Christmas” and “Bellzah’sIncredible Christmas Journey,” for $4. These make great neighbor gifts.

• Lehi history books including Lehi: Portraits of a Utah Town ($15), Pioneering Lehi City ($20) and reprints of Lehi Centennial History 1850-1950 (softbound $30 and hardbound $50).• 2’ x 3’ posters of Lehi Roller Mills for $30.

“Everyone should come check us out,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Archives. “It’s fun to give a gift with meaning. Plus, everything purchased here benefits the historical society.” The Lehi Historical Society and Archives is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It strives to collect, obtain, record, preserve, protect, educate and promote the history of Lehi and its peoples and to document Lehi’s impact on the American West yesterday, today and forever. The Archives is made possible by a grant from Lehi City and donations from people who want the history of Lehi preserved.

For more information or to order, call 801-768-1570, visit LehiHistory.com or check out the popular Facebook group Lehi Historical Society and Archives. The historical society is open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and is located at 99 W. Main STE 100. Enter from the back on the east side. Dec. 22 will be the last day the Archives will be open until the new year.