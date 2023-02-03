Falcon athletes ink scholarship offers

Nine senior players from Skyridge’s 6A state championship football team joined 10 of their classmates in accepting opportunities to play on at the next level in ceremonies at the school today. Eight of the football players are headed to Division I programs.

Tausili Akana, DL/LB – University of Texas at Austin

The four-star recruit chose the Longhorns over several other top programs. Tallied 63 tackles including 21 for loss, 12.5 sacks, 19 hurries despite facing constant double-teams.

Josh Davis, TE – Brigham Young University

Dubbed top tight end in Region 4. Gathered 29 receptions for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Entering as a preferred walk-onfor the Cougars.

Jace Doman, CB – Southern Utah University

Shut-down corner was a major contributor on offense, defense and special teams. Averaged 22.5 receiving yards per game with 3 TDs, 4 interceptions, 7 deflections.

McCae Hillstead, QB – Utah State University

Lost half the season to injury but completed a difficult rehab to return and lead his team to the title. Threw for 14 touchdowns, rushed for 7 more. Two-year captain is a great leader.

Smith Snowden, DB – University of Utah

Region 4 defensive MVP was a team captain and fleet-footed, multi-faceted performer. Six interceptions returned for 218 yards, 8 deflections, 28 tackles, two defensive scores.

Adam Stephens, OL – Southern Utah University

Region 4 top offensive lineman was the leader for his team’s group. Physical run blocker was great in pass protection and in-game adjustments. Earned Academic All-State.

Elijah Teriipaia, DB – Weber State University

Part of the exceptional defensive backfield, he had 27 tackles including 15 solo, 8 tackles for loss with 2 sacks, 2 fumbles caused and one fumble recovered in four games before injury.

Kyle Valdez, WR – Feather River Junior College (Quincy, California)

Always a big-play threat, he had 23 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Sione Westover, LB – Southern Utah University

Team captain was Region 4 top linebacker. Made 57 tackles including 32 solo and 6 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 7 hurries, 2 picks returned for 98 yards and 1 TD, 2 fumbles caused, 1 recovered.

Other Falcons who accepted offers today include Jonah Denison, Elise Hartsell and Kylie Olsen in cross country and track; Elliott Plewe in softball; Haven Buechner in women’s lacrosse; Megan Hanson, Emily Morrill and Ava Young in women’s soccer; and Madison Standifird and Olivia Marshall in women’s volleyball.

For the full details on each of these athletes and their college choices, check out the Feb. 9 issue of the Lehi Free Press.