Lehi-area tracksters complete final indoor events

My

Athletes representing Lehi and Skyridge high schools competed in the final three indoor invitational events this past month to help them prepare for the upcoming track season.

At the Distance Challenge Invitational Meet, held Feb. 10 at the Utah Olympic Oval in Kearns, three local competitors collected medals.

Pioneer senior Sarah Ballard claimed the gold medal in the 400-meter race in 56.54 seconds. For the Falcons, senior Kylie Olsenearned first place in the 3200-meter event with a mark of 11:05.46. She also finished fourth in the 400m. Senior Halle Mehr collected bronze in the 800-meter run at 2:18.70.

Five students made the trip to the Simplot Games at Idaho State University in Pocatello to join 2,200 athletes from 19 different states, Canada and Australia in the competition on Feb. 15-17.

Ballard was the only local medalist, capturing the bronze in the 60-meter sprint in 7.56 seconds. She came in seventh in the 200-meter race.

Lehi senior Caroline Moon finished ninth in the 1600-meter event, while senior Caden Barlow was 39th in the boys equivalent race. Senior Noah Begay was 29th in the 800-meter run. Skyridge junior Devan Greene placed 10th in the 3200m.

The season’s final event was the Sprint Challenge Meet at the Utah Olympic Oval on Feb. 25. Ballard was a double silver medalist in the 60m (7.63 seconds) and the 200m (24.55 seconds). Moon finished second in the 400m at 1:00.72.

Pioneer junior Kate Glazier came in fourth in the 60-meter hurdles at 10:00 seconds while Falcon senior Mia Kauffman was fifth at 10.09 in that event. Kauffman was also 10th in the 200m, where Lehi senior Rosa Welch came in 12th.

Advertisement

Two Pioneer seniors ran the boys 400m race, with Begay claiming eighth place and Owen Amakasu finishing 11th.